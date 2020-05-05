MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as lockdowns ease and oil prices rise
Oil prices were boosted by the easing of lockdowns globally, and Opec+ production cuts coming into force
05 May 2020 - 19:10
The JSE was a little changed on Tuesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors remain cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Banks and financials stood out, while miners lagged behind.
