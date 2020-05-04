WATCH: Stock pick — Kruger Coin and BAT

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Kruger coins as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Booysen said: “It’s not really a stock pick but I would say gold. Gold miners are sustaining costs really [well] and looking at something like AngloGold. As the gold price lifts with heightened risks and lower interest rates it seems that the operating leverage that is going to come through from miners is good. On the JSE you can also buy and sell Kruger rands.”

Du Toit said: “My stock pick tonight is British American Tobacco, and I agree with Gary in that gold is a good pick as we are also adding it to our portfolio.”