Rand recovers a little after sell-off related to bond index exit

The rand has lost more than a quarter of its value against the dollar so far in 2020

The rand firmed against major currencies on Monday, on course to break its two-session losing streak, despite rising tension between the US-China.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said that sanctions might be imposed on China due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This comes as US officials suspect that the pandemic may have originated in a Chinese lab, while they are also accusing China of covering up the scale of the outbreak.