Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tensions resurface Absa’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 46.1 index points in April from 48.1 previously BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed lower on Monday as renewed tension between the US and China, after questions about the origin of Covid-19, weighed on global market sentiment.

Global equities were in negative territory after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that China had made a “mistake” that caused the rapid spread of the coronavirus, CNBC reported. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was significant evidence that Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in China. The number of confirmed cases worldwide had surpassed 3.5-million by Monday.