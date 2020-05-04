MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tensions resurface
Absa’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 46.1 index points in April from 48.1 previously
04 May 2020 - 18:39
The JSE closed lower on Monday as renewed tension between the US and China, after questions about the origin of Covid-19, weighed on global market sentiment.
Global equities were in negative territory after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that China had made a “mistake” that caused the rapid spread of the coronavirus, CNBC reported. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was significant evidence that Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in China. The number of confirmed cases worldwide had surpassed 3.5-million by Monday.
