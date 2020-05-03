Signs are that the oil price will stay under pressure for years

Citigroup analysts don’t see jet fuel consumption back at 2019’s level until well into 2022 — and they’re at the optimistic end of the spectrum. Boeing’s CEO suggests passenger traffic might not get back to 2019 levels for three years. Even when the flying public does return, airlines will use their newest and most efficient planes to carry them, as my colleagues Liam Denning and Brooke Sutherland note.

So let’s make a guess about the loss in future demand. Let’s assume the loss is about 5-million barrels a day. That doesn’t sound like too much; it’s about 5% of 2019’s global oil demand. The drop in worldwide oil consumption in April has been put as high as 35-million barrels a day, and forecasts estimate 2020 oil use will be 10-million barrels a day (or 10%) lower than in 2019.

Sure, many of us will return to our pre-Covid-19 ways of life just as quickly as we can, but others will gladly give up the daily commute in favour of working from home more often — and employers may be happy to accommodate their wishes. After months of successful teleconferencing, those business trips that helped keep planes full of high-paying travellers may also come under more scrutiny. These changes may push up electricity use while they dampen fuel demand, but that will do little to help the oil industry, which is struggling to hold on to its fragments of the power generation sector.

Of course, we could collectively shrug off this latest crisis, just as we did the financial crash of 2008-2009, which was consigned to history with barely a backward glance. But the global pandemic feels different from the financial crisis. It hits at our physical wellbeing as well as our financial health, and it has forced us all, to one degree or another, to adopt new ways of living and working, whether we like them or not.

The industry can survive a 5% drop in long-term demand, but it will find it much harder to thrive.

A loss like that will cause structural overcapacity, right through the oil supply chain. There will be too many wells to get oil out of the ground, too many ships to move it, too many refineries to process it.