Markets Rand at two-week high ahead of SA's fall from bond index Global markets will be watching the US Fed's interest-rate decision later in the day

The rand strengthened to its best level in two weeks during intra-day trade on Wednesday as global markets rallied, while local focus shifts to the rebalancing of the world government bond index (WGBI).

The local currency is on track for its fourth session of gains as hope that more countries will ease lockdown regulations and economies will soon restart lifted sentiment.