JSE improves on lifting of some global Covid-19 restrictions
The Bank of Japan has committed to unlimited bond purchases, while investor attention shifts to the US Fed’s policy announcement later
29 April 2020 - 13:39
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, as its global counterparts were mixed, with investor sentiment lifted by the reopening of some economies and policy announcements by global central banks this week.
Sentiment has improved as countries including Nigeria, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates loosened some restrictions in recent days. France announced plans on Tuesday to start easing restrictions by opening shops from May 11. Some parts of the US, Europe and Australia are gradually easing restrictions.
