Market data — April 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Some global meat plants have been forced to close but only pork supplies stand to be affected locally
Pandemic is a ‘perfect storm’ for municipalities, Salgo CEO Xolile George tells parliamentary committee
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was 'right speech at the right time' and welcomes phased lifting of the lockdown
State-owned banks could face a drop in profits in 2020 as Beijing calls on them to bail out millions of struggling businesses
It is possible to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic without resorting to binaries
Online sales are in line with objectives to keep people at home, says Takealot CEO Kim Reid
Rights groups argued that the government had failed to announce measures to cushion the poor and vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s comments end plans to start 2020-2021 soccer season in August
During times of prohibition, even the most upright citizens redefine what constitutes criminal conduct
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.