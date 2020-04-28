JSE firms as investors welcome easing lockdown restrictions
The all share and top 40 were both up in morning trade
28 April 2020 - 12:28
The JSE was higher on Monday, in line with its European peers as global market sentiment improved as some countries begin easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Saudi Arabia has allowed business to resume and lifted restrictions on movement this week, while SA will begin easing lockdown regulations in a gradual process from May 1.
