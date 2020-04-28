Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

28 April 2020 - 07:24 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, though global markets were mostly positive on Monday, when the Bank of Japan ramped up its stimulus measures.

The local market was closed for the Freedom Day public holiday on Monday, when the Bank of Japan promised to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, injecting optimism into global markets.

Sentiment is also being supported by the lifting of lockdown restrictions globally, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note. “And while the global economy is climbing out of a bottomless hole, even baby steps up the ladder will be viewed in a positive light,” he said.

The oil price remains volatile, amid concern in the market the world is running out of storage space.

In morning trade on Tuesday the Hang Seng was up 0.77%, extending Monday’s 1.88% gain. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.45%, but added 2.71% on Monday.

Tencent, which influences the direction of the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, was up 0.53%.

Gold was down 0.96% to $1,696.91/oz while platinum had lost 0.28% to $758.28. Brent crude was down 4.6% to $19.06 a barrel, having fallen 9.1% on Monday.

The rand was 0.33% weaker at R18.82/$, but rose 1.33% on Monday.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Tuesday, with focus instead on meetings of the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve later this week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE drops on reports of failed Covid-19 treatment, while rand firms

The Financial Times has reported that the antiviral drug, remdesivir, ‘flopped’ in its first clinical trial
Markets
3 days ago

Oil slides amid worry that production cuts not enough to lift demand

Crude falls on signs storage is filling rapidly, raising the concern that production cuts will not be fast enough to offset the collapse in demand
Markets
22 hours ago

Oil adds more than $1 after turbulent week

Oil rises on Kuwait plan to cut output but Brent heads for a 20% weekly loss
Markets
4 days ago

Asian shares slip as hope fades on drug to treat Covid-19

Shares in China fall as antiviral drug remdesivir fails to help severely ill patients in clinical trial
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Prosus
Markets
2.
Market data - April 27 2020
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer on gradual restart of ...
Markets
4.
Gold loses ground as traders regain their ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Prosus

Markets

Market data - April 27 2020

Markets

Gold loses ground as traders regain their appetite for risk

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.