WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Prosus

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

27 April 2020 - 12:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks.

Mokorosi said: “We are going to go contrarian at the moment, we think that MTN has been beaten down a bit over some time and one of the things that we are looking at is the oil price that is starting to claw its way out of a hole, and that is good for the Nigerian economy, which MTN is exposed to.”

Shapiro said: “I’m mainly an offshore investor but I’ve been pumping FAANGS for so long now that I’m just going to change it and go back to Prosus and Naspers.”

