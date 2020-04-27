Markets

Gold loses ground as traders regain their appetite for risk

The metal is weaker as stimulus from Japan’s central bank, but losses are limited amid worry about global recession

27 April 2020 - 11:28 Asha Sistla
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Monday as risk appetite improved on further stimulus from Japan’s central bank and countries considering easing of coronavirus-led restrictions, though bullion’s losses were limited on worries over a global recession.

Spot gold eased 0.3% to $1,722.61/oz by 2.59am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,740.90.

“The peaking [of the] virus will be the theme of the week. Should be positive for equities but will sap the upside momentum for gold for now,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Only the US Federal Reserve really matters, and if the world thinks we’ve reached peak virus and countries are partially reopening, any extra stimulus will get drowned in Covid-19 noise.”

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Asian shares inched higher ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) ramped up risky asset purchases and pledged to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Against key rivals, the dollar inched lower, but hovered close to a near three-week peak it touched on Friday. A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for investors using other currencies.

Various nations, including the US, are on track to ease certain restrictions and allow businesses to reopen, raising investors’ hopes of higher number of testing kits and more drug trials.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.6% to 1,048.31 tonnes on Friday.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $2,038.16/oz, while platinum gained 0.9% to $766.90 and silver edged higher by 0.3% to $15.28.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer on gradual restart of the economy

The JSE all share lost 0.15% with the top 40 falling a similar margin, on the day
Markets
2 days ago

JSE drops on reports of failed Covid-19 treatment, while rand firms

The Financial Times has reported that the antiviral drug, remdesivir, ‘flopped’ in its first clinical trial
Markets
3 days ago

Gold slips as traders take profits

Bullion on track for a weekly gain as US approves $484bn coronavirus relief bill
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer on gradual restart of ...
Markets
2.
Bond market worries about how R500bn relief ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Shoprite
Markets
4.
Oil slides amid worry that production cuts not ...
Markets
5.
JSE drops on reports of failed Covid-19 ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.