MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer on gradual restart of the economy
The JSE all share lost 0.15% with the top 40 falling a similar margin, on the day
24 April 2020 - 19:03
The rand gained against hard currencies on Friday, breaking a four-day losing streak against the dollar after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans on Thursday night to gradually restart the economy.
Ramaphosa said SA will implement a risk-adjusted strategy with lockdown restrictions to ease slightly from the beginning of May.
