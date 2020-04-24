Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer on gradual restart of the economy The JSE all share lost 0.15% with the top 40 falling a similar margin, on the day BL PREMIUM

The rand gained against hard currencies on Friday, breaking a four-day losing streak against the dollar after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans on Thursday night to gradually restart the economy.

Ramaphosa said SA will implement a risk-adjusted strategy with lockdown restrictions to ease slightly from the beginning of May.