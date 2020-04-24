Markets

JSE faces pressure on Friday as economic toll of Covid-19 becomes clearer

Dismal economic data out of the eurozone and the failure of the drug remdesivir is sapping risk appetite on Friday morning

24 April 2020 - 07:07 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could be under pressure on Friday morning, as investors digest dire economic data out of the eurozone, and the failure of the drug remdesivir in a clinical trial.

Markets had been boosted by reports that remdesivir had helped Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms recently, however, the Financial Times has reported that the drug “flopped” in its first clinical trial.

Markets were also digesting a fall in the eurozone purchasing managers’ index to a record low of 13.5 points in April. Anything below 50 points reflects a contraction in activity.

This had reaffirmed the economic fallout from the virus, and eroded risk appetite, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade on Friday the Shanghai Composite was down 0.62% while Japan’s Nikkei had fallen 0.74%.

Tencent was down 0.63%. Naspers, Africa’s largest company by market capitalisation, is the biggest shareholder of the WeChat owner.

Gold was down 0.39% to $1,739.29/oz while platinum was up 1.97% to $768.35. Brent crude was up 3.80% to $22.39 a barrel.

The rand had firmed marginally to R19.079/$.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Friday. Investment holding company Trematon Capital Investments is due to release its results for the half-year to end February later, and is expected to report a return to profit.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bond market worries about how R500bn relief package will be funded

Yields rise as investors expect the government to issue more bonds to plug the fiscal holes
Markets
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on improving oil prices

The rand remained under pressure, weakening for a fourth successive day against the dollar, reaching an intra-day low of R19.1786/$
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE gains as oil prices recover further

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his decision regarding the phased ending of the national lockdown later in the day
Markets
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand on track to break a two-day losing streak
Markets
2.
Rand on track for fourth day of losses
Markets
3.
Bond market worries about how R500bn relief ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces pressure on Friday as economic toll of ...
Markets
5.
JSE gains as oil prices recover further
Markets

Related Articles

Rand on track for fourth day of losses

Markets

Gold slips as investors book profits

Markets

Oil continues gains amid global output cuts

Markets

Asian markets edge up on US stimulus news and oil rebound

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.