Rand on track for fourth day of losses
The markets are awaiting more clarity on the government’s plans to ease lockdown regulations
23 April 2020 - 12:02
The rand was on track for its fourth day of losses on Thursday while markets await more clarity on the government’s plans to ease lockdown regulations.
The local currency weakened past the psychologically important R19/$ mark for the second day this week as global risk sentiment waned.
