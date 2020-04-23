JSE gains as oil prices recover further
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his decision regarding the phased ending of the national lockdown later in the day
23 April 2020 - 13:25
The JSE was firmer on Thursday at lunch time with its global counterparts mixed as crude oil prices recover from historic lows, while local attention turns to the expected announcement about easing lockdown measures later in the day.
Global stocks are making cautious recoveries following US oil prices plunging into negative territory for the first time on record on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now