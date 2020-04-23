Markets JSE gains as oil prices recover further President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his decision regarding the phased ending of the national lockdown later in the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday at lunch time with its global counterparts mixed as crude oil prices recover from historic lows, while local attention turns to the expected announcement about easing lockdown measures later in the day.

Global stocks are making cautious recoveries following US oil prices plunging into negative territory for the first time on record on Monday.