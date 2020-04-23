Markets Bond market worries about how R500bn relief package will be funded Yields rise as investors expect the government to issue more bonds to plug the fiscal holes BL PREMIUM

With finance minister Tito Mboweni set to unveil details on Friday of the government’s plans to fund its R500bn relief stimulus package, the bond market is signalling concern about where the money will come from.

The yield on the 10-year government bond which matures in 2030 has risen 52 basis points (bps) to 10.88% since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the economic and social relief measures to fight Covid-19 on Tuesday.