Rand on track to break a two-day losing streak
The currency recovered from the R19/$ level it reached earlier on Wednesday, amid volatility in the oil price
22 April 2020 - 12:52
The rand was slightly firmer on Wednesday, on course to breaking a two-day losing streak, with investor risk sentiment still depressed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.
The local currency recovered from the R19/$ level it reached earlier on Wednesday, amid volatility in the oil price.
