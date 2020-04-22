Markets Rand on track to break a two-day losing streak The currency recovered from the R19/$ level it reached earlier on Wednesday, amid volatility in the oil price BL PREMIUM

The rand was slightly firmer on Wednesday, on course to breaking a two-day losing streak, with investor risk sentiment still depressed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

The local currency recovered from the R19/$ level it reached earlier on Wednesday, amid volatility in the oil price.