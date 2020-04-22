Markets

Oil takes a break, but drop expected to continue

Rise in US futures on contract expiries helps to steady price but storage remains a crisis

22 April 2020 - 07:35 Aaron Sheldrick
Tank cars filled with oil in storage at BNSF Railway’s Watson yard in Wilmington, California on Tuesday. Picture: BING GUAN/BLOOMBERG
Tokyo — Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as US oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, and markets struggle with a huge crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After falling into negative territory for the first time in history amid record trading volumes, US crude futures rose 20% as contracts for May delivery expired and the June contract became the front month.

West Texas Intermediate was up $2.05, or 18%, at $13.62 a barrel by 0034 GMT. Brent crude, which settled down 24% in the previous session, was up 4c at $19.37 a barrel after rising more than $1 earlier.

“Global markets are struggling mightily with a temporary but overwhelming demand drop due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Stephen Innes, global markets strategist at AxiCorp, warning that prices could tumble further as storage fills up.

Oil prices have slumped more than 70% in 2020 as the coronavirus has slashed demand for everything from jet fuel to petrol, while storage tanks around the globe are filling rapidly.

The volatity in the oil market has prompted CME Group, the world’s biggest commodities exchange, to raise margins on crude oil futures.

Giving some support to prices, the US Senate on Tuesday approved nearly $500bn in added support for the US economy and hospitals and will send the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

Reuters

Sasol’s share price plunges nearly 25% as oil price plummets

Oil prices are under pressure as weakening demand puts a premium on storage space
Companies
22 hours ago

US crude oil futures fall to 1999 lows amid fears tanks will soon be full

Crude in US storage rises as refiners throttle back activity due to slumping demand over pandemic
Markets
2 days ago

Sources say Russia has told firms to slash oil production 20%

Under the deal, Moscow has to cut its oil production by 2.5-million barrels per day from May
Markets
1 day ago

