MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps two-day losing streak as global equities improve
The all share rose 1.01% and the top 40 1.17%, with most indices rising and Sasol having its first positive close for the week
22 April 2020 - 18:26
The JSE snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday as global equities improved and oil prices firmed.
The local bourse was in positive territory most of the day, rebounding after the oil price crash curbed risk appetite earlier this week.
