JSE gains as global sentiment improves

Oil prices have been the biggest driver of sentiment this week, with the price of Brent crude dropping to 21 year-lows at one point

The JSE was on track for its first day of gains this week on Wednesday, recovering alongside most global equities while investors monitor the crude oil turmoil.

While global sentiment improved on Wednesday, oil prices have been the biggest driver of sentiment this week, with the price of Brent crude dropping to 21 year-lows on concern about weak demand and a shortage of storage space.