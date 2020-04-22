Markets

JSE faces pressure on Wednesday as oil rout continues

Asian markets are lower as the oil price keeps falling, while in SA a R500bn stimulus package has been announced

22 April 2020 - 07:11 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE will open to weaker Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the oil price continuing its fall overnight.

Brent crude oil was down more than 10% in morning trade, due to concern over slowing demand for energy, as well as lack of storage space. This could put further pressure on Sasol, which fell almost a quarter in morning trade on Tuesday, although it pared most of its losses before the JSE closed.

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a new stimulus package worth almost $500bn, while the bourse in Johannesburg will also react to news of a local stimulus package worth R500bn. The social and economic support package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa includes a R200bn guaranteed loan support programme for local businesses.

The rand, however, was weaker on Wednesday morning, on track for its third consecutive session of losses, and weaker than the R19/$ level.

Asian markets were weaker, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.32% and Hong Kong’s Hang Sen 0.53%. Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, which is its largest shareholder, was up 0.95%, and could help lift the local bourse.

Gold was down 0.16% to $1,682.50/oz while platinum fell 0.23% to $743.55. Brent crude was 15.21% lower at $16.68 a barrel.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Wednesday while Octodec Investments, which owns properties in the Pretoria and Johannesburg central business districts, is due to release its interim results to end-February. The group said recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is reconsidering its payout ratios.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom and Exxaro’s old animosity has flared up again

Exxaro says the power plants are still able to produce power and that Eskom’s force majeure notice does not apply
Companies
15 hours ago

President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks

The president announced a R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks and businesses weather the economic fallout of Covid19 pandemic
National
10 hours ago

Liberty says group has strong capital cover despite market uncertainty

Group says it is uncertain of coronavirus impact on 2020 financials
Companies
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rate cuts may mean more bad news for rand as real ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: MTN the biggest loser on JSE as oil ...
Markets
3.
JSE fares badly along with world markets
Markets
4.
JSE faces pressure on Wednesday as oil rout ...
Markets
5.
Oil price crashes to below $11 per barrel
Markets

Related Articles

US stocks fall as oil crash adds to pandemic fears

Markets

Rand weakens past R19/$ as oil prices plummet

Markets

JSE fares badly along with world markets

Markets

Oil still in negative territory with Opec+ cuts not making a dent

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.