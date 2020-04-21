WATCH: Stock picks — Yum China Holdings and Naspers

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Yum China Holdings as her stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Naspers.

Marx said: “My stock pick tonight is Yum China, it’s the largest takeaway business or restaurant business in China from a listed perspective. They own KFC and Pizza Huts.”

Busha said: “I’m looking at Naspers, I think Naspers has done fantastically and in the way that they managed Covid-19 very well.”