Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Yum China Holdings and Naspers
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV
21 April 2020 - 10:54
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Yum China Holdings as her stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Naspers.
Marx said: “My stock pick tonight is Yum China, it’s the largest takeaway business or restaurant business in China from a listed perspective. They own KFC and Pizza Huts.”
Busha said: “I’m looking at Naspers, I think Naspers has done fantastically and in the way that they managed Covid-19 very well.”
Or listen to the full audio: