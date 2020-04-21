Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Yum China Holdings and Naspers

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talk to Business Day TV

21 April 2020 - 10:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Yum China Holdings as her stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Naspers.

Marx said: “My stock pick tonight is Yum China, it’s the largest takeaway business or restaurant business in China from a listed perspective. They own KFC and Pizza Huts.”

Busha said: “I’m looking at Naspers, I think Naspers has done fantastically and in the way that they managed Covid-19 very well.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

Yum shares fall as Pizza Hut and GrubHub face stiff competition

KFC and Taco Bell continue to outperform for Yum Brands
Companies
2 months ago

Munch on the best dim sum brunch

Yum Cha is droolicious family fare that will have you coming back for more
Life
2 months ago

Pizza Hut slump hampers Yum as fast-food wars heat up

The parent company of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut has tried to revitalise its pizza brand amid stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s
Companies
1 year ago

Gaming thrives in lockdown

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, gaming had overtaken both the music industry and the cinema box office in overall revenue globally
Business
2 days ago

SA’s banks have enough to cope with economic shock of lockdowns

South African banks will see a short-term surge in bad loans but will rebound, asset manager Ninety One says of virus panic
Companies
4 days ago

JSE may follow weaker global markets on Thursday

Economic data continues to confirm the dire outcomes of Covid-19 restrictions
Markets
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Oil futures in unprecedented crash below zero as ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: MTN the biggest loser on JSE as oil ...
Markets
3.
Oil price crashes to below $11 per barrel
Markets
4.
JSE could follow a sliding oil price on Tuesday
Markets
5.
JSE faces global market caution on Monday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.