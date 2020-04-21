Rand weakens past R19/$ as oil prices plummet
Brent crude oil price fell to its lowest level since 2002 on Tuesday morning
21 April 2020 - 12:19
The rand broke through R19/$ on Tuesday as emerging-market currencies fell alongside plummeting oil prices.
At 11.40am, the rand had weakened 1.37% to R19.0687/$, earlier weakening to a two-week low of R19.07. It was down 1.13% to R20.6755/€ and 0.75% to R23.5661/£. The euro had weakened 0.22% to $1.0843.
