Markets MARKET WRAP: Sasol recovers after being caught up in oil price volatility The all share fell 2.50% and the top 40 2.36%, with most JSE indices down on the day BL PREMIUM

Embattled chemicals group Sasol’s share price recovered most of its losses after falling by almost a quarter on Tuesday morning, as global energy stocks felt the effect of US crude prices falling below zero, as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As Covid-19 lockdowns remain in place in many countries, the oil industry is facing a glut in supply in an environment of low demand, with space running out fast to store the oil being produced.