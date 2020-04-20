Markets

Market data - April 20 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

20 April 2020 - 23:16
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE faces global market caution on Monday
Markets
2.
Oil price crashes to below $11 per barrel
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: MTN the biggest loser on JSE as oil ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand loses for fifth day but JSE ...
Markets
5.
US crude oil futures fall to 1999 lows amid fears ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.