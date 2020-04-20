Markets JSE starts the week lower as Covid-19 worries persist The price of Brent crude fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Monday amid mixed global markets as investors waited for more direction regarding Covid-19.

The coronavirus continues to weigh on markets as investors worry about the long-term damage to the global economy. The price of Brent crude fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade, according to data from Infront, as investors fret about the impact of Covid-19 on demand.