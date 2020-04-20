JSE starts the week lower as Covid-19 worries persist
The price of Brent crude fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade
20 April 2020 - 12:54
The JSE was lower on Monday amid mixed global markets as investors waited for more direction regarding Covid-19.
The coronavirus continues to weigh on markets as investors worry about the long-term damage to the global economy. The price of Brent crude fell to its lowest level in almost three weeks during intraday trade, according to data from Infront, as investors fret about the impact of Covid-19 on demand.
