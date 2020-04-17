WATCH: Stock picks — cash and gold

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose gold.

Duys said: “I’m actually quite conservative at this stage and, as a result, I actually think the basic approach would be to be in cash at this time.”

Combrinck said: “Since middle March we’ve been all in and slightly lowering our exposure and we’ve been buying gold.”