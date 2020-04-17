Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — cash and gold
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
17 April 2020 - 10:32
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose gold.
Duys said: “I’m actually quite conservative at this stage and, as a result, I actually think the basic approach would be to be in cash at this time.”
Combrinck said: “Since middle March we’ve been all in and slightly lowering our exposure and we’ve been buying gold.”