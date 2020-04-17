Rand extends losing streak to fifth day
The local currency is down more than 12% over the past month
17 April 2020 - 12:12
The rand was on track for its fifth day of losses on Friday morning, with global matters at the forefront amid fear that the Covid-19 pandemic will result in the worst economic slump in decades.
The local currency, which is down 12.75% over the past month, has been battered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has devastated global economic activity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now