Markets Rand extends losing streak to fifth day The local currency is down more than 12% over the past month BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its fifth day of losses on Friday morning, with global matters at the forefront amid fear that the Covid-19 pandemic will result in the worst economic slump in decades.

The local currency, which is down 12.75% over the past month, has been battered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has devastated global economic activity.