MARKET WRAP: Rand loses for fifth day but JSE lifted by improved sentiment

Rand loses for fifth day but JSE lifted by improved sentiment The rand has lost 5.02% to the dollar so far in April, and is down more than 25% in 2020, according to Infront data

The rand fell against the dollar for a fifth successive day on Friday, despite improved global investor sentiment on initial plans to open up the US economy, and reports of a potentially effective Covid-19 treatment.

The local currency, which is down 3.8% against the dollar this week, according to Infront data, has taken a knock as the pandemic continues to threaten the global economy and financial markets, with investors remaining fairly cautious.