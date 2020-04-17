JSE may benefit from hopes of a Covid-19 treatment on Friday

The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, with markets benefiting from US plans to lift Covid-19 restrictions and reports of an effective treatment for the virus.

Remdesivir, a drug made by US biotech company Gilead Sciences, is reportedly helping some patients recover quickly from the pandemic.

“Markets have understandably jumped on the first piece of good news in what seems like forever, said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans allowing for a return to normality, saying that the White House expects fewer deaths than even the most optimistic projections.

News that aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s plans to resume production next week is also lifting sentiment a little.

Boeing’s announcement was “providing the road map to a plethora of companies likely to follow suit,” said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.