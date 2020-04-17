JSE may benefit from hopes of a Covid-19 treatment on Friday
US President Donald Trump has revealed plans for easing Covid-19 restrictions, while reports of a treatment have also led to improved sentiment
The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, with markets benefiting from US plans to lift Covid-19 restrictions and reports of an effective treatment for the virus.
Remdesivir, a drug made by US biotech company Gilead Sciences, is reportedly helping some patients recover quickly from the pandemic.
“Markets have understandably jumped on the first piece of good news in what seems like forever, said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.
US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans allowing for a return to normality, saying that the White House expects fewer deaths than even the most optimistic projections.
News that aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s plans to resume production next week is also lifting sentiment a little.
Boeing’s announcement was “providing the road map to a plethora of companies likely to follow suit,” said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.
Asian markets were firmer on Friday morning, despite data showing that China’s GDP shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, worse than the 6.5% fall expected by the market.
In morning trade on Friday the Shanghai Composite was up 0.89% while the Hang Seng had risen 2.24%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had surged 4.07%.
Gold was down 0.83% to $1,701.75/oz while platinum had fallen 0.89% to $775.62. Brent crude was 0.77% lower at $28.26 a barrel.
The rand was 0.75% firmer at R18.63/$