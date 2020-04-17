Markets JSE firms as plans to reopen US economy lift sentiment At the same time, Remdesivir, a drug made by Gilead Sciences, is reportedly helping some patients recover quickly from the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday taking its lead from global counterparts, as optimism over initial plans to reopen the US economy improved investor sentiment.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump proposed guidelines under which state governors could act to revive the economy from its coronavirus shutdown.