WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.

“We're trying to gauge where the themes are going and I think the fact that we're sitting on Zoom chatting and more of us are working from home, we like the idea of data and are looking at MTN. At the moment it is under R50 a share and it's a direct beneficiary from all of us doing exactly what you and I are doing on your show now. With Vodacom almost unchanged on the year, MTN is lagging and I think MTN is worth having a look at.”