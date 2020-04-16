Markets Rand gains as focus shifts to US jobs data The local currency is on track for its first day of gains this week after a very poor month BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track to break its three-day losing streak on Thursday while the markets await US jobless claims data amid concern about the effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.

While it gained for the first time this week, the rand has been the worst-performing among its emerging-markets peers over the past month as the escalating pandemic casts a shadow over global markets and fuels fear of a deep global recession.