Rand gains as focus shifts to US jobs data
The local currency is on track for its first day of gains this week after a very poor month
16 April 2020 - 12:22
The rand was on track to break its three-day losing streak on Thursday while the markets await US jobless claims data amid concern about the effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
While it gained for the first time this week, the rand has been the worst-performing among its emerging-markets peers over the past month as the escalating pandemic casts a shadow over global markets and fuels fear of a deep global recession.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now