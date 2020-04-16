Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaken on startling US jobs data Locally, mines minister Gwede Mantashe has said some mining companies are set to resume production, albeit at half-capacity BL PREMIUM

After being firmer earlier, the rand turned negative late on Thursday, recording its fourth successive day of losses, while the JSE closed lower as investors digest a significant rise in US jobless claims.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits came in at 5.2-million in the week ending April 11, from 6.6-million in the prior week, as the world’s largest economy remains under pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.