Markets

JSE may follow weaker global markets on Thursday

Economic data continues to confirm the dire outcomes of Covid-19 restrictions

16 April 2020 - 07:20 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, as investors continue to contemplate the dire economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic data is confirming that the virus will have a severe toll on the global economy, with data on Wednesday showing US retail sales posting their largest ever decline in March, when they fell 8.7%. The only positive takeout was that panic buying led to a 25% increase in food sales, said National Australia Bank analyst Gavin Friend in a note.

The dismal data comes after the IMF warned earlier this week that the world is set for its worst depression since the 1930s in 2020. So far this week, both the Reserve Bank and Moody’s Investors Service have slashed their growth forecasts for SA.

In morning trade on Thursday Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.47% while the Hang Seng gave back 0.79%.

Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest single shareholder, was up 1.42%.

Gold was flat at $1,715.33/oz while platinum fell 0.16% to $777.95. Brent crude was 0.18% higher at $28.01 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R18.67/$, having lost 2% of its value against the dollar on Wednesday.

US jobs data later will be closely watched, while there is little on the local corporate or economic calendar.

Markets are also closely watching for details as countries signal their intention to start easing Covid-19 restrictions, with some extending their lockdowns, even as they start putting plans in place for a return to normality.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — April 15 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has biggest drop of April as sentiment turns on economic data and US bank loans

European and US stocks also fell while rand remains weaker after Moody’s downgrades SA’s GDP forecast
Markets
14 hours ago

US stocks fall as grim economic news highlights coronavirus woes

US retailer JC Penney slumps 25.7% after reports say it's exploring filing for bankruptcy protection
Markets
15 hours ago

Rand falls on extended global lockdowns and dire economic outlook

The rand was the worst-performing among emerging- market currencies, hitting R18.81/$ in intra-day trade
Markets
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand falls on extended global lockdowns and dire ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has biggest drop of April as ...
Markets
3.
Rand snaps five-day winning streak
Markets
4.
JSE could feel effects on Wednesday of recession ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices bounce back after big losses on Tuesday
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Alphabet

Markets

JSE drops as global growth fears weigh on markets

Markets

Oil prices bounce back after big losses on Tuesday

Markets

World lenders agree on $20bn in debt relief for over 70 poor countries hit by ...

Markets

Gold slips from seven-year high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.