WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Alphabet

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day, and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Alphabet.

Nair said: “I'm going with Amazon, I think they are priced quite well so far and I anticipate that they'll grow from here.”

Kruger said: “I'm going for Google, it is one of the companies that haven't rebounded as strongly as Amazon and some of the others and I think also [that] Google will definitely increase their revenue due to that advertisement space. YouTube is also quite popular in these times where people have a lot of time on their hands, so I think the company will do well from this point going forward.”