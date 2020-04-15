WATCH: Stock pick — Alphabet

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Alphabet as his stock pick of the day.

“I think right now balance sheet and quality is absolutely key so on that note just go for all the good-quality stuff offshore. We still like Google/Alphabet; everyone's spending more time on their computers and YouTubing more. Google owns YouTube, so advertising revenue will come under pressure but that's it. I think go for the strong balance sheet and quality, don't go for low price earnings — only shares in this environment because earnings are just likely to disappear.”