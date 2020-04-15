Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has biggest drop of April as sentiment turns on economic data and US bank loans European and US stocks also fell while rand remains weaker after Moody’s downgrades SA’s GDP forecast BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s rally turned out to be a false dawn, with the bourse dropping on Wednesday by the most this month after economic data and corporate results in the US gave a glimpse of the severe pain the Covid-19 pandemic is inflicting.

SA stocks, which jumped 3.9% on Tuesday and reached the highest intraday level since March 11, dropped with their counterparts as retail sales and factory output in the US plunged. The declines also came a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects the global economy to shrink by levels not seen since the wake of the Great Depression.