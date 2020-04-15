Markets

Market data — April 15 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

15 April 2020 - 22:40
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has biggest drop of April as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.