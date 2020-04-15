JSE could feel effects on Wednesday of recession fears
The International Monetary Fund has warned of the worst global economic recession since the 1930s
15 April 2020 - 07:31
The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as investors consider the prospect of a severe global economic contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned about the worst global recession since the 1930s, while on Tuesday, the SA Reserve Bank lowered its forecast for SA's economic performance to a contraction of 6.1%, from 4% previously.
