Markets JSE could feel effects on Wednesday of recession fears The International Monetary Fund has warned of the worst global economic recession since the 1930s

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as investors consider the prospect of a severe global economic contraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned about the worst global recession since the 1930s, while on Tuesday, the SA Reserve Bank lowered its forecast for SA's economic performance to a contraction of 6.1%, from 4% previously.