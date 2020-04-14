Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — AECI
Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
14 April 2020 - 09:49
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour did not have a stock pick but Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AECI.
Gilmour said: “Take a 10-year view because then there’s an awful lot of perceived and apparent value and so many things can go bad. I’d be sitting on my hands, I really wouldn’t be venturing into this market at all at this point.”
Reeders said: “As I’ve said in the past few weeks anything that I said looks interesting comes about with that big caveat and that you should have a stop-loss in place. Today is AECI.”
Or listen to the full audio: