Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

14 April 2020 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour did not have a stock pick but Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AECI.

Gilmour said: “Take a 10-year view because then there’s an awful lot of perceived and apparent value and so many things can go bad. I’d be sitting on my hands, I really wouldn’t be venturing into this market at all at this point.”

Reeders said: “As I’ve said in the past few weeks anything that I said looks interesting comes about with that big caveat and that you should have a stop-loss in place. Today is AECI.”

