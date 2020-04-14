Oil drops slightly as Opec+ cuts seen as unlikely to work

London — Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, though a predicted plunge in US shale output provided some support.

Brent futures fell 25c, or 0.8%, to $31.49 a barrel by 8.25pm GMT after settling 0.8% higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 22c, or 1%, at $22.19, having dropped 1.5% in the previous session.

Oil cartel Opec, along with Russia and other producing countries (Opec+) agreed over Easter to cut output by 9.7-million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, equating to about 10% of global supply before the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional output cuts by the US, the world’s biggest producer, and other nations outside the Opec+ group will take the estimated total reduction to about 19.5-million bpd.

Yet oil prices remain down by more than 50% this year.

“Opec+ volume cuts are too small to counter the peak impact coming from the demand side,” JBC Energy said in a note.

Inventories, where available, are expected to fill up fast, even as some countries among the G20 group of nations agreed to buy oil for their national reserves.

Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, noted that implementing the unprecedented international deal would be a logistical challenge requiring weeks at least. “Reducing upstream supply is not just turning off the tap or pushing a button. We would be surprised to see overall Opec+ compliance at 50% throughout May.”

Still, US production is falling in tandem with a drop in prices and there are signs that the coronavirus pandemic may have peaked in some areas of the world.

In China, where the virus started and is now largely under control, demand appears to be returning, data shows that crude oil imports rose 12% in March from a year earlier.

Supporting prices, US shale oil output is expected to register the biggest monthly drop on record this month, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday. Production has been sliding for several months, but the declines are expected to accelerate sharply in April with a loss of nearly 200,000 bpd of production, according to the EIA.

Reuters