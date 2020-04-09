JSE firmer on hopes Covid-19 is peaking
The all share, top 40 and most indices had firmed in morning trade
09 April 2020 - 12:24
The JSE was firmer on Thursday as investor risk sentiment improved on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing its peak, with some countries preparing to ease some restrictions.
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year, ended its more than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but many officials across the world remain nervous about the pace of infections and deaths, reported Reuters.
