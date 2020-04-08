Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Afrimat
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Afrimat.
Verster said: “I picked Facebook not too long ago and I still think that with more people at home, maybe being a little bit bored and wanting some entertainment, they might start scrolling and reactivating their Facebook accounts.”
Du Toit said: “The theme for me at the moment is to pick companies with strong management and strong balance sheets and the company that we picked and also picked in the past [is] Afrimat. They are still doing very well at the moment because their iron-ore mine is still operational although they have halved the amount of staff at the mine.”
Or listen to the full audio: