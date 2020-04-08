Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Afrimat

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

08 April 2020 - 09:59 Business Day TV
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Afrimat.

Verster said: “I picked Facebook not too long ago and I still think that with more people at home, maybe being a little bit bored and wanting some entertainment, they might start scrolling and reactivating their Facebook accounts.”

Du Toit said: “The theme for me at the moment is to pick companies with strong management and strong balance sheets and the company that we picked and also picked in the past [is] Afrimat. They are still doing very well at the moment because their iron-ore mine is still operational although they have halved the amount of staff at the mine.”

Or listen to the full audio:

