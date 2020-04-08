Rand a little firmer but Tuesday’s improved risk sentiment begins to wane
The rand remains volatile, with the dollar gaining momentum as a safe-haven asset as investors reassess volatility in markets
08 April 2020 - 13:20
The rand was a little firmer on Wednesday morning, with the improved risk sentiment prevalent in markets on Tuesday beginning to fade.
The rand gained as much as 3% at one stage on Tuesday amid signs that the coronavirus may have peaked in some of the hardest-hit countries, such as Italy and Spain. This optimism was short-lived, however, as the lockdowns in most countries seem likely to be extended.
