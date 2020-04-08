JSE drops as Covid-19 optimism fades
The global market rally, driven by hope that the spread of the coronavirus is starting to ease, was short-lived
08 April 2020 - 12:15
The JSE was on track for its first day of losses this week on Wednesday, tracking global equities as optimism about the slowing down of Covid-19 begins to fade.
The global market rally, driven by hope that the spread of the coronavirus is starting to ease in some of the hot-spots across the world, was short-lived. The number of confirmed cases had risen to more than 1.43-million, with more than 300,000 of those recovered, with more than 82,000 deaths by Wednesday.
