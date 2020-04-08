Futuregrowth sees value in SA bond market at these yields
‘The market has moved far enough away from our fair value estimates to enable us to focus on accumulating risk in the form of longer-dated bonds’
08 April 2020 - 19:47
SA’s biggest fixed-income asset manager, Futuregrowth, believes that after a recent spike in SA bond yields to record highs, it now sees some value in the market.
Futuregrowth says that due to the extent of a dramatic sell-off in March, together with significant rand depreciation, SA government bonds now offered relatively good value.
