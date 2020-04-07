Rand at best level in nearly a week on Covid-19 optimism
But the local currency's one-week implied volatility remains the highest among emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg
07 April 2020 - 12:51
The rand firmed to its best level in almost a week on Tuesday and was on track for its second day of gains amid hope that Covid-19 death rates were slowing in some of the most affected parts of the world, including Italy and Spain.
“The rand is off its recent highs but by no means less vulnerable to a sudden gap as implied volatility remains elevated in the one-week to one-month space,” Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said. The rand's one-week implied volatility was a 33.23%, the highest among emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg, followed by the Russian rouble 28.76%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now