Markets

Market data — April 7 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

07 April 2020 - 20:19
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand at best level in nearly a week on Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
JSE firms as it tracks improved global markets
Markets
3.
JSE could benefit on Tuesday from hopes Covid-19 ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE gain amid uptick in ...
Markets
5.
Rand has nowhere to hide as R20/$ level looms
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.